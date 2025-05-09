Putin Declares Russia 'Indestructible Barrier to Nazism' in Fiery Victory Day Speech.

Times Now World at YT's description:

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War Two with a defiant speech that drew parallels between the Red Army's defeat of Nazi Germany and Russia’s current military campaign in Ukraine. Addressing a crowd of veterans, military personnel and officials at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, Putin accused the West of historical revisionism, Russophobia and of supporting “neo-Nazi” elements in Ukraine. He vowed that Russia would remain an “indestructible barrier to Nazism” and said the country stood united in backing its troops engaged in what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”