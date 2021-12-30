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Truths Revealed in the Movie "Free Guy" and a Meditation on Light
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1 view • December 30, 2021
In this video, I talk a bit about the movie Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds, some information about DNA from David Wilcock, and Dr. Emoto's studies on water and frequency. The meditation on light begins at 19:14.
If you would like to make an appointment for distance Reiki or are looking for customized meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
And links, as always:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6264654/?ref_%3Dref_ext_justwatch - Free Guy movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BAD_VoGeSo - David Wilcock video; how DNA related/responds to light begins at 1:29 (that's 1 hr, 29 min)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-0PeUeYbqw - All of this ties back to Emoto’s study about water
If you would like to make an appointment for distance Reiki or are looking for customized meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
And links, as always:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6264654/?ref_%3Dref_ext_justwatch - Free Guy movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BAD_VoGeSo - David Wilcock video; how DNA related/responds to light begins at 1:29 (that's 1 hr, 29 min)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-0PeUeYbqw - All of this ties back to Emoto’s study about water
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