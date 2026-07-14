The Hidden Cost of Modern Medicine, an interview with Jonathan Emord

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Every treatment carries benefits and risks, but are patients receiving the full picture? This discussion explores medication side effects, informed consent, and why understanding every available option is essential for making better health decisions.
#Healthcare #PatientRights #MedicalFreedom #Wellness #InformedConsent #Health
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