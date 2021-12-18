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MESSAGE TO THOSE WHO TOOK THE COVID JABS
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299 views • December 18, 2021
If you have fallen for the covid scam, taken the jab, booster shots and complied with all this tyranny from day one. Then this video is for you.
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
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