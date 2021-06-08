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Mirrored From PLannedilLusion: NEWS WEEKLY WAKINGTHEFUTURE : ENGINEERED FOOD SHORTAGE BY MICE
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380 views • June 08, 2021
Also available at https://www.plannedillusion.com/news-weekly-australia
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In this episode:
We host Waking The Future and discuss the attack on cities and in particular the attack on the food by way
of Strong Cities and Resilient Cities alliances. If you believe these sound perfectly reasonable, watch this episode. Joel and Pat consider the possibility that the plague of mice hitting Western NSW in Australia, decimating farmland, crops and properties may in fact be a weaponized mice attack to further weaken the food supply chain in Australia.
Show links:
Resilient Cities - Rockefeller Foundation
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/100-resilient-cities/
Strong Cities
https://strongcitiesnetwork.org/en/city/victoria-australia/
For more on WakingTheFuture (WTF) visit:
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g
To support PLannedilLusion and ensure that even after the Bitchute purge this channel can still provide online web content consider a donation: https://www.plannedillusion.com/plans-pricing
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this episode:
We host Waking The Future and discuss the attack on cities and in particular the attack on the food by way
of Strong Cities and Resilient Cities alliances. If you believe these sound perfectly reasonable, watch this episode. Joel and Pat consider the possibility that the plague of mice hitting Western NSW in Australia, decimating farmland, crops and properties may in fact be a weaponized mice attack to further weaken the food supply chain in Australia.
Show links:
Resilient Cities - Rockefeller Foundation
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/100-resilient-cities/
Strong Cities
https://strongcitiesnetwork.org/en/city/victoria-australia/
For more on WakingTheFuture (WTF) visit:
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g
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