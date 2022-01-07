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Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg: Know Your Rights And The Laws As Knowledge Is Power!
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23 views • January 07, 2022
On January 5, 2022, Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg shared a message at the Hawaii State Capitol. We The People For The People have to stand united together against this tyranny or we are 100% guaranteed to be a slave if we do not fight for our freedom, life, liberty, pursuit of happiness, and our God given rights! Kim also visits the Hawaii State Department of Health and requests statistical covid data and is denied.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#KimberlyKopetseg #Freedom #Hawaii
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#KimberlyKopetseg #Freedom #Hawaii
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