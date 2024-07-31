Are You Absolutely Hated By The World

If You feel like you are hated by the world that is a good thing because it usually means you are loved by God?

Music by Send Rain

Working for God; Ever think that you’re just spinning your wheels and not really accomplishing anything

When it comes to videos if one person is blessed or gets saved it’s worth it

Time is quickly running out never give up on your mission field, friends co-workers, or your neighbors because you have no idea of the impact you are having?

God shall reward You for everything you do for Him.

.