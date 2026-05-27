EP 35 | Are You the Legal Person? | Understanding the Administrative Entity | Liberty Ark Podcast

In Episode 35 of Liberty Ark Podcast, Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela continue exploring concepts from The Great International Heist by Rebecca and Jonathan Rodrigues.





This discussion focuses on the distinction between the legal/administrative person and the natural person — the living man or woman. The conversation examines how administrative entities function within modern systems of commerce, contracts, and regulation, while also exploring the confusion many people experience when they begin questioning identity, ownership, obligation, and control.





The episode emphasizes the importance of clarity over conflict. Rather than promoting anger, fear, or “fighting the system,” the discussion encourages understanding, accountability, peaceful navigation, and learning how to operate effectively within systems that already exist.





Topics include:





Legal person vs natural person

Administrative entities and legal identity

Contracts and obligations

The “Monopoly piece” analogy

Why many sovereignty arguments create confusion

Accountability and responsibility

Understanding vs battling the system

Peaceful and effective navigation

Disentangling from confusion without withdrawing from society





The conversation also explores how many people unknowingly identify themselves entirely with administrative systems and why recognizing the distinction may help reduce fear, conflict, and misunderstanding.





Inspired by The Great International Heist by Rebecca and Jonathan Rodrigues.

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