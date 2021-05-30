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The TRUTH about COVID19 Vaccine - Dr Simone Gold
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3288 views • May 30, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold @drsimonegold
It’s not “research” if they’re censoring opposing information.
It’s not “science” if you’re not allowed to question it.
Hydroxychloroquine
Common brands: Plaquenil
Overview
Description
Immunosuppressive drug and Anti-parasite
It can treat and prevent malaria. It can also treat lupus and arthritis.
Brands: Plaquenil
Availability: Prescription needed
Pregnancy: No known risks
Alcohol: Interactions can occur
Drug class: Quinoline
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
https://stopmedicaldiscrimination.org
Fair use.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
It’s not “research” if they’re censoring opposing information.
It’s not “science” if you’re not allowed to question it.
Hydroxychloroquine
Common brands: Plaquenil
Overview
Description
Immunosuppressive drug and Anti-parasite
It can treat and prevent malaria. It can also treat lupus and arthritis.
Brands: Plaquenil
Availability: Prescription needed
Pregnancy: No known risks
Alcohol: Interactions can occur
Drug class: Quinoline
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
https://stopmedicaldiscrimination.org
Fair use.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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