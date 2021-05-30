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The TRUTH about COVID19 Vaccine - Dr Simone Gold
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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3288 views • May 30, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold @drsimonegold

It’s not “research” if they’re censoring opposing information.

It’s not “science” if you’re not allowed to question it.


Hydroxychloroquine
Common brands: Plaquenil
Overview
Description
Immunosuppressive drug and Anti-parasite
It can treat and prevent malaria. It can also treat lupus and arthritis.
Brands: Plaquenil
Availability: Prescription needed
Pregnancy: No known risks
Alcohol: Interactions can occur
Drug class: Quinoline

https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
https://stopmedicaldiscrimination.org

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TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy