Orbs: Search for the Space Ark Crew - A Short Film

Many metallic orbs are increasingly being sighted around the world and have become a hot topic of mainstream media interest and scientific speculation. The small orbs are connected to Ancient Space Arks and Extraterrestrial Motherships, and are studying humanity and the planetary situation. The orbs are also searching for the space ark crews, whose giant physical bodies remain in stasis chambers on the hidden arks, while their souls have incarnated among humanity. The Deep State is terrified by the emergence of these probing orbs, the activating space arks, and the incoming motherships, and is using its controlled mainstream media assets to sow the seeds of fear about the orbs’ presence and activity. This short film is the trailer for the "Orbs, Space Arks & Motherships – Why the Deep State Fears Them" webinar that will be held on May 13 at 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time, 11 am Pacific. For more webinar info visit: https://exopolitics.org/orbs-space-arks-motherships/ To register visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/orbs-spacearks-motherships Heartfelt thanks to my highly talented wife, Angelika Whitecliff, for creating and co-narrating this short film. Michael Salla, Ph.D.

