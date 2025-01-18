BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palisades Devastation: Drone video along the Beach, one week after the Fires began - Los Angeles Times
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

Drone video reveals damage from Palisades fire along the beach - Los Angeles Times

Video from, January 16, 2025  

https://www.latimes.com/00000194-70d3-db81-adfc-faf7d0230000-123 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuHbUnu5XpY&ab_channel=LosAngelesTimes 

Adding:  

BIG NEWS: Russia offers shelter to California residents whose houses were destroyed by LA fires

The authorities of the Kherson region are ready to accept Californian citizens who lost their homes in the fires if they had not participated in financing the Ukrainian forces and supporting the current Kiev regime, Governor Vladimir Saldo told Russian media.

"Despite the openly anti-Russian policy of the United States so far, we are well aware that the elements do not divide anyone according to their actions, and as a result of the fires in California, many ordinary residents lost their homes," said Saldo.

Americans who have arrived in the Kherson region from California will be provided with temporary accommodation. Foreigners will also be aided in obtaining Russian citizenship in a simplified manner.




