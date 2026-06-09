NWO: Dark reasons for the emergence of data centers (2)

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Credits to Reese Report





Another excellent report from Greg Reese on the dark reasons and consequences for the emergence of data centers in the US and around the world. It is all about control of the masses.





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"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington