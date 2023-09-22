Create New Account
Dr. Frank C. Baxter
Rules_For_Rationals
Published Yesterday

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_C._Baxter

Someone you've never heard of. I find him interesting. His importance in my opinion lies in his humility. A smart person who is also humble. Not very many of them alive anymore. That's a big reason why humanity is de-evolving.

stanley kubrickwalt disneycarl saganarthur c clarkefrank baxter

