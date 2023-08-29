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TRUMPS 5D CHESS W DR. JAN HALPER-HAYES HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP133
The Big Mig
The Big Mig
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96 views • August 29, 2023

THE BIG MIG SHOWMONDAY AUGUST 28, 2023

EPISODE -7PM


SPECIAL GUEST DR. JAN HALPER-HAYES, POLITICAL PSYCHOLOGIST

THE US BANKRUPTCY, EO’S, PEAD’S, VATICAN BANK INFO, TRUMPS 5D CHESS GAME, DEEP STATE, DC CORRUPTION


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