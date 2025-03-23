25 Years Ago, YAHOO Predicted the Future - How Wrong Were They?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get ready for a blast from the past! Ever wonder what people thought the internet would be like back in the early days? We dug up a fascinating 1999 magazine that boldly tried to predict "What's Next for the Web? 2000 and Beyond!" Prepare to be surprised by what they got right - but also what they completely missed, from the explosion of social media giants like Facebook and Twitter to the ubiquitous smartphones in our pockets to the intense debates over online censorship!
Read the original article here:
https://discover.hubpages.com/technology/Predicting-The-Internet-How-Wrong-Were-They
