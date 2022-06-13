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Custom Hand built Quality by Freedom Ringz // For The Love Of Guns Episode 33
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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20 views • June 13, 2022

I ran into James about 3 years ago and instantly fell in love with his work. Today we will take a break from the ordinary programming to talk about custom hand-built rings from a pair of veterans.

Check Freedom Ringz out at the following social media sites

www.freedom-ringz.com

https://www.tiktok.com/@freedomringz19

https://www.instagram.com/freedomringz19/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvkxVs-zZ7FRpc1597X0Kw

#podcast #gunsmith #rings @The Rogue Banshee @Freedomringz19

*** You can support my work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee

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Social Media

Website

https://www.trb.fyi


Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee


Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee

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Gear that I run


Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3


Studio

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC


Camera and Mic

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL


My 3d Printer setup

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

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Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.


Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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