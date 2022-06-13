Custom Hand built Quality by Freedom Ringz // For The Love Of Guns Episode 33

I ran into James about 3 years ago and instantly fell in love with his work. Today we will take a break from the ordinary programming to talk about custom hand-built rings from a pair of veterans.

Check Freedom Ringz out at the following social media sites

www.freedom-ringz.com

https://www.tiktok.com/@freedomringz19

https://www.instagram.com/freedomringz19/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvkxVs-zZ7FRpc1597X0Kw

#podcast #gunsmith #rings @The Rogue Banshee @Freedomringz19

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Social Media

Website

https://www.trb.fyi





Instagram

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Facebook

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Gear that I run





Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3





Studio

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC





Camera and Mic

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL





My 3d Printer setup

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

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Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.





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