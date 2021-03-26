© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Welfare: Past, Present and Future
Follow
1
Share
Report
13 views • March 26, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3049/the-truth-about-welfare-past-present-and-future
In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson declared an “unconditional war on poverty in America” - not simply to “relieve the symptom of poverty, but to cure it and, above all, to prevent it.” How has that worked out? Today there are over 126 Federal antipoverty programs and in constant dollars, Federal spending has risen from $107 billion to $688 billion – or 640%.
Total government spending has ballooned to $21,000 for every person below the poverty level in America, or $63,339 for a family of three. Since the war on poverty began, $19 trillion dollars have been spent ending poverty, but the poverty rate has increased. What is the Truth About Welfare?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://object.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/pubs/pdf/pa761_2.pdf
http://www.econlib.org/library/Enc/PovertyinAmerica.html
https://www.census.gov/hhes/www/poverty/data/historical/families.html
https://www.census.gov/hhes/www/poverty/data/historical/hstpov24.xls
http://www.economicsjunkie.com/is-government-needed-to-fight-poverty/
http://www.illinoispolicy.org/reports/modeling-potential-income-and-welfare-assistance-benefits-in-illinois/
http://www.zerohedge.com/article/entitlement-america-head-household-making-minimum-wage-has-more-disposable-income-family-mak
http://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/sipp/publications/tables/hsehld-char.html
http://www.census.gov/sipp/tables/quarterly-est/household-char/2012/4-qtr/Table2.xlsx
http://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/terence-p-jeffrey/354-percent-109631000-welfare
http://www.bls.gov/cew/apps/data_views/data_views.htm#tab=Tables
In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson declared an “unconditional war on poverty in America” - not simply to “relieve the symptom of poverty, but to cure it and, above all, to prevent it.” How has that worked out? Today there are over 126 Federal antipoverty programs and in constant dollars, Federal spending has risen from $107 billion to $688 billion – or 640%.
Total government spending has ballooned to $21,000 for every person below the poverty level in America, or $63,339 for a family of three. Since the war on poverty began, $19 trillion dollars have been spent ending poverty, but the poverty rate has increased. What is the Truth About Welfare?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://object.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/pubs/pdf/pa761_2.pdf
http://www.econlib.org/library/Enc/PovertyinAmerica.html
https://www.census.gov/hhes/www/poverty/data/historical/families.html
https://www.census.gov/hhes/www/poverty/data/historical/hstpov24.xls
http://www.economicsjunkie.com/is-government-needed-to-fight-poverty/
http://www.illinoispolicy.org/reports/modeling-potential-income-and-welfare-assistance-benefits-in-illinois/
http://www.zerohedge.com/article/entitlement-america-head-household-making-minimum-wage-has-more-disposable-income-family-mak
http://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/sipp/publications/tables/hsehld-char.html
http://www.census.gov/sipp/tables/quarterly-est/household-char/2012/4-qtr/Table2.xlsx
http://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/terence-p-jeffrey/354-percent-109631000-welfare
http://www.bls.gov/cew/apps/data_views/data_views.htm#tab=Tables
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.