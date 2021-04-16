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Children for "27 Club" Illuminati sacrifice at 27 years old age genetically enhanced & given stardom
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478 views • April 16, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021).
Spirits reincarnated for 27 Club have genetically enhanced ability
As I had been telling you for the longest time, nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar spirit people do not die and go to heaven or hell like the human souls of God do. Instead, these spirits reincarnate over and over again into cloned hybrid human avatar bodies, and stolen “walk in” human bodies, and in manufactured or birthed nephilim & chimera alien bodies, or in animal bodies, or plant bodies, or inanimate objects like dolls and statues and rocks and trees. These disembodied spirits are all around us. They are out of our visual spectrum of light, so we cannot see them. She has had many, many lifetimes in different bodies singing songs. All these Illuminati NWO witches are created with genetically-engineered bodies that have amazing abilities, (just like the nephilim Illuminati bloodline witches have DNA that give them enhanced psychic witchcraft abilities to read people’s minds and astral project and telekinesis) just like super soldiers who are specifically cybernized to fight, and they contain inside them what they call “old souls.” These children act like adults, because they have had many lives before over thousands of years as adults. They are nothing like us humans with human souls. These spirit people know telepathically and psychically and by reading each others’ auras that they are spirit people and not heterosexual human souls like us. They are bisexual and quadsexual beings. They are often born into Illuminati bloodline families that have been MILAB-abducted and soul-scalped and replaced by changelings for many generations, and belong to their secret societies elite groups. They are also telepathic, too, so they are able to know what the humans are thinking and also communicate with animals telepathically, too. They have a great advantage over the humans, so they become leaders. These nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar children are allowed to be on the television shows with pedophile cannibal feminist Draco avatar Wicca witches like O’Donnell. They start singing at the age of one year old. Shirley Temple is a perfect example of the Rothschild’s and Rockefeller’s and British royal families’ and Clinton crime families’ and other Draco avatar families’ child sex slaves. Seeing how this girl Angelina Jordan sings, she probably had several past lives as an old male black Afro-American jazz singer. She sounds just like the Illuminati Draco avatar Satanist Wicca witch singer Winehouse who was killed and ritually sacrificed at the usual 27 year old age mark, which is called the “27 Club” in the Illuminati. They are bred for stardom and sacrifice. The nephilim and chimera people call it “soul memory” from many past lives. As with almost all the globalist elites, this girl in the video may be a male body converted to a female body. It is to confuse the humans with inverted genders. Satan Lucifer’s ultimate goal is to make a hermaphrodite race of cloned transhumanism child sex slave humans, and human meat livestock humans, and dissection experiment specimen humans to decipher the human soul to weaponize it against God, who Satan Lucifer believes are better humans version 2.0 than God’s original humans. These famous children who receive stardom receive a lot of publicity and wealth and fame, in exchange for their sexual prostitution for the elites. On the Mars planet cities and other planets where the Illuminati elites have second homes, these children are used as prostitutes every day, and on the earth they are given fame and wealth and stardom as Hollywood celebrities and music industry singers and models. There is a darkness behind all the glamor.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Spirits reincarnated for 27 Club have genetically enhanced ability
As I had been telling you for the longest time, nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar spirit people do not die and go to heaven or hell like the human souls of God do. Instead, these spirits reincarnate over and over again into cloned hybrid human avatar bodies, and stolen “walk in” human bodies, and in manufactured or birthed nephilim & chimera alien bodies, or in animal bodies, or plant bodies, or inanimate objects like dolls and statues and rocks and trees. These disembodied spirits are all around us. They are out of our visual spectrum of light, so we cannot see them. She has had many, many lifetimes in different bodies singing songs. All these Illuminati NWO witches are created with genetically-engineered bodies that have amazing abilities, (just like the nephilim Illuminati bloodline witches have DNA that give them enhanced psychic witchcraft abilities to read people’s minds and astral project and telekinesis) just like super soldiers who are specifically cybernized to fight, and they contain inside them what they call “old souls.” These children act like adults, because they have had many lives before over thousands of years as adults. They are nothing like us humans with human souls. These spirit people know telepathically and psychically and by reading each others’ auras that they are spirit people and not heterosexual human souls like us. They are bisexual and quadsexual beings. They are often born into Illuminati bloodline families that have been MILAB-abducted and soul-scalped and replaced by changelings for many generations, and belong to their secret societies elite groups. They are also telepathic, too, so they are able to know what the humans are thinking and also communicate with animals telepathically, too. They have a great advantage over the humans, so they become leaders. These nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar children are allowed to be on the television shows with pedophile cannibal feminist Draco avatar Wicca witches like O’Donnell. They start singing at the age of one year old. Shirley Temple is a perfect example of the Rothschild’s and Rockefeller’s and British royal families’ and Clinton crime families’ and other Draco avatar families’ child sex slaves. Seeing how this girl Angelina Jordan sings, she probably had several past lives as an old male black Afro-American jazz singer. She sounds just like the Illuminati Draco avatar Satanist Wicca witch singer Winehouse who was killed and ritually sacrificed at the usual 27 year old age mark, which is called the “27 Club” in the Illuminati. They are bred for stardom and sacrifice. The nephilim and chimera people call it “soul memory” from many past lives. As with almost all the globalist elites, this girl in the video may be a male body converted to a female body. It is to confuse the humans with inverted genders. Satan Lucifer’s ultimate goal is to make a hermaphrodite race of cloned transhumanism child sex slave humans, and human meat livestock humans, and dissection experiment specimen humans to decipher the human soul to weaponize it against God, who Satan Lucifer believes are better humans version 2.0 than God’s original humans. These famous children who receive stardom receive a lot of publicity and wealth and fame, in exchange for their sexual prostitution for the elites. On the Mars planet cities and other planets where the Illuminati elites have second homes, these children are used as prostitutes every day, and on the earth they are given fame and wealth and stardom as Hollywood celebrities and music industry singers and models. There is a darkness behind all the glamor.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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