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TOP SENATORS INVESTIGATE FDA PUSHBACK ON HCQ
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177 views • September 01, 2020
TOP SENATORS INVESTIGATE FDA PUSHBACK ON HCQ
Since being suggested as a potential therapy for #Covid19 patients, hydroxychloroquine’s safety and effectiveness have come under assault by questionable players. The media’s push-pull narrative gave way to straight up censorship as ‘Frontline Doctors’ made the case public. Now, several senators have sent a letter to the FDA commissioner to understand why this therapy is being blocked. Is this the beginning of a greater investigation?
#FDA #Hydroxychloroquine #FrontlineDoctors
Since being suggested as a potential therapy for #Covid19 patients, hydroxychloroquine’s safety and effectiveness have come under assault by questionable players. The media’s push-pull narrative gave way to straight up censorship as ‘Frontline Doctors’ made the case public. Now, several senators have sent a letter to the FDA commissioner to understand why this therapy is being blocked. Is this the beginning of a greater investigation?
#FDA #Hydroxychloroquine #FrontlineDoctors
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