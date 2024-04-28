Jesus on the Cross is Difficult to Understand

Steve Fletcher's testimony takes one step by step as to why Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross and shed His blood. Steve does a beautiful job explaining by drawing events that surrounded the crucifixion. Don't miss it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.