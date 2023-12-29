PART 2 - A REVISITING AND REMINDER OF "WHY" WE KNOW THE TIME IS NOW TO ENCOURAGE US! COME ON JESUS!!!

C.V. VACCINE THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION & THE MARK OF THE BEAST

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/the-abominaton-of-desolation-the-mark





REVELATION: THE BEAST, THE ANTICHRIST, THE FALSE PROPHET...A PICTURE OF WHERE WE ARE

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/revelation-the-beast-the-antichrist-the-false-prophet-a-picture-of-where-we-are





The Father: “The time has come for My Son to fetch His bride.” -- Word From The Lord Through Kathy!!

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/the-father-the-time-has-come-for-my-son-to-fetch-his-bride-word-from-the-lord-through-kathy





AMAZING BIBLICAL CONFIRMATIONS Of The Revelations The Lord has Given Us On Dimensional Timelines!!

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/amazing-biblical-confirmations-of-the-revelations-the-lord-has-given-us-on-dimensional-timelines





AMAZING REVELATORY PROPHETIC KNOWLEDGE ABOUT BLACK HOLE/WORM HOLE SWALLOWING THE EARTH AS WE SPEAK!!

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/amazing-revelatory-prophetic-knowledge-about-black-hole-worm-hole-swallowing-the-earth-as-we-speak





VISION OF TIMELINE FOLDING BACK TO BEFORE AUGUST 20TH 2023, & TRANSFIGURATION/TRANSFORMATION - KATHY

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/vision-of-timeline-folding-back-to-befor-august-20th-2023-transfiguration-transformation-kathy





(Interstellar) Dr. Romilly explaining about the wormhole to Cooper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXDHwCv5rhQ





Is time travel really possible? Here’s what physics says

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231110-doctor-who-is-time-travel-really-possible-heres-what-physics-says





AMAZING REVELATION!! FULL PICTURE OF THE ASTEROIDS 'THE CHILD' (MANCHILD), 'YESHUHUA', & 'OJIMA'!

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/amazing-revelation-full-picture-of-the-asteroids-the-child-manchild-yeshuhua-ojima





"The Glorification Of The Bride!"

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/prayer-chat





Sweet Song: "The Joy Of The Lord Is My Strength"!!!

https://youtu.be/0lO2CQvNVuo

























________________________________________________

















TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]