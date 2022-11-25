Digital Smart Cities And The Coming 2030 Agenda Of The United Nations-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 25 2022

The future
has already arrived, and is assembling itself so quickly that much of
it just bounces off our already overloaded brains, and we either fail to
discern what's happening, or have become jaded to it an have stopped
caring. Let me give you a good example of what I mean. Ten years ago,
everyone online was up in arms over the proposed national database,
remember everyone getting all excited about that? Well, as it turns out
the national database arrived, look at your drivers license. See that
gold star in the corner? You are in the national database, and didn't
even know it. The expression '23 skidoo' is an American slang phrase
generally referring to 'leaving quickly, being forced to leave quickly
by someone else'. 2023 is shaping up to be a barn burner. On this
episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are trying together a
number of topics we've been discussing over the last year. Topics like
the futuristic cites of NEOM, digital identity, the UN 2030 Agenda, the
Metaverse and of course, your smart phone. The umbrella term for most of
this is something called the Internet of Things, and we've played some
great clips from Klaus Schwab tying this into the Great Reset and the
Fourth Industrial Revolution. Take all these topics, we'll call them
experiments, put them into a laboratory, we'll call that the pandemic,
try them all out on the global population for the past 984 Days of 15
Days To Flatten the Curve, and that brings you to today where you are
reading this article. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we
are not showing you what's coming, we are showing you what's here.
