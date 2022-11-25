Digital Smart Cities And The Coming 2030 Agenda Of The United Nations-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 25 2022

The future has already arrived, and is assembling itself so quickly that much of it just bounces off our already overloaded brains, and we either fail to discern what's happening, or have become jaded to it an have stopped caring. Let me give you a good example of what I mean. Ten years ago, everyone online was up in arms over the proposed national database, remember everyone getting all excited about that? Well, as it turns out the national database arrived, look at your drivers license. See that gold star in the corner? You are in the national database, and didn't even know it. The expression '23 skidoo' is an American slang phrase generally referring to 'leaving quickly, being forced to leave quickly by someone else'. 2023 is shaping up to be a barn burner. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are trying together a number of topics we've been discussing over the last year. Topics like the futuristic cites of NEOM, digital identity, the UN 2030 Agenda, the Metaverse and of course, your smart phone. The umbrella term for most of this is something called the Internet of Things, and we've played some great clips from Klaus Schwab tying this into the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Take all these topics, we'll call them experiments, put them into a laboratory, we'll call that the pandemic, try them all out on the global population for the past 984 Days of 15 Days To Flatten the Curve, and that brings you to today where you are reading this article. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we are not showing you what's coming, we are showing you what's here.

