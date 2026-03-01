The Satanic Playbook — Mass Murder for the Public Good

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satan's playbook exemplified through COVID.
1/ Wants to be like the Most High, therefore Satan spawn want to play God with the weather, with genetic code, with surveillance, and even with a counterfeit immortality through transhumanism.
2/ A murderer from the beginning and medical murderer par excellence.
3/ Father of Lies, hence all the propaganda.
4/ Accuser of the Righteous, hence all the censorship.
5/ Masquerades as an angel of light. Genocide in the name of the public good.
This video clip is excerpted from Episode 2 of the End-Times Curtain Raiser series with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy.
