The Satanic Playbook — Mass Murder for the Public Good

Satan's playbook exemplified through COVID.





1/ Wants to be like the Most High, therefore Satan spawn want to play God with the weather, with genetic code, with surveillance, and even with a counterfeit immortality through transhumanism.





2/ A murderer from the beginning and medical murderer par excellence.





3/ Father of Lies, hence all the propaganda.





4/ Accuser of the Righteous, hence all the censorship.





5/ Masquerades as an angel of light. Genocide in the name of the public good.





This video clip is excerpted from Episode 2 of the End-Times Curtain Raiser series with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy.



#covid #covid19 #satan #genocide #spiritualwarfare #censorship #deception #vaccines