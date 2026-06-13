Warn! Post-1960s Western feminist nations grandmothers granddaughters use men’s kindness to rob them

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). Warn the men that there is a trend of many post-1960s Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling” “men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” grandmothers & granddaughters using men’s kindness to rob them. They are acting as if they are sick and injecting drugs into their necks, and stealing their mobility scooters to leave them to freeze to death, and drugging their drinks to steal their watches & wallets. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





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See video:





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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