Route 91: Uncovering The Cover Up Of The Vegas Mass Shooting
Published Yesterday

On October 1, 2017, 58 people were killed at the Route 91 country music concert in Las Vegas....and by 2 weeks the media dropped the entire story due to all the lies and holes in the police and FBI’s story. These are all the things they’ve covered up about the tragedy that they don’t want you to know about.... documentary produced by Mindy Robinson

Mindy Robinson BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ca3bh27kRbzX/

civil warsaudi arabiamass shootingstephen paddockfbi coverupmgmmindy robinsonroute ninety onevegas mass shootingharvest music festivalsaudi arabia civil war

