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Guarito dal Coronavirus in Argentina [Augustin racconta sua storia]
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1 view • November 30, 2020
Augustin Caceres adesso completamente guarito risponde alla intervista di Julieta Mollo del sitioweb www.italiani.it per quanto riguarda il suo caso di essere malato e guarito del Covid-19 a Rosario, Argentina.
Si parla anche di consigli per vincere la malattia e di questioni socio-economiche in questo mondo pandemico e su questa età nera che abbitiamo da 130 anni. Sarà la pandemia solamente il mare calmo prima dal Tsunami?
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Augustin and his global travels always in search for best products and best conditions talks again about his case. Now inspired by the recent article of the Huffpost called THE GOLDEN AGE OF WHITE COLLAR CRIME, where Michael Hobbs writes about how easy it is to commit white collar crimes nowadays and how it is hard to make justice as even the FBI or the CIA are lacking resources to operate.
Read the full article by Michael Hobbs here:
https://www.huffpost.com/highline/article/white-collar-crime/
Latest Augustin's interview:
https://medium.com/authority-magazine/augustin-t-obrien-caceres-of-le-group-industries-5-things-you-need-to-know-to-optimize-your-a82dcb2ac7d9
Bring Civilisation Back TRUST by LEGroup
LEGroup is established enterprise with three locations: Florida, United States, Ireland, European Union, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. In 12 years of history, the company has generated over 200 million dollars on businesses worldwide which all of them establish a relationship with the United States and other countries in the world, such as Libya, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Sint Marteen, Vietnam, Togo, Kenya, Italy, and several others.
All this global experience combined with additional 15 years of the companies’ owner and founder Mr. Augustin T. O’Brien Caceres, LEGroup has experienced and witnessed all the dramatic changes that happened on the western civilization during the last decade of the 1000′ millennium and these first two decades of the years 2000, living this time in history called by experts in human sciences as the death of the western civilization.
And why is he saying this? It is not because he is watching the news and reading books about it, it is because AUGUSTIN IS NEWS HIMSELF. He has lived in his own skin the dramas and problems of being a survivor of the past good times of civilization that have been abruptly damaged and turned into this globalized world we live that still has this make up face of old times that do not exist anymore but lots of people as himself still live as if the make up they see were real and this is what happened in his business trips and business developments in Thailand, Texas and Brazil in the year 2018.
The cases, fully reported to the FAKE WORLD: Polices, embassies, attorneys, everybody is aware and serviced with copies of all the reports and documents, and videos but that's the funny fact. The entire case stays in the COVER, in the MAKE UP. Based on the beautiful letters from embassies, police, and even attorneys, the case can be considered closed and dismissed but... what a minute: did the defendants pay? NO. They just don't pay. Stay tuned and follow up the next episodes.
There's also the documentary about the Golden Times of The Billiard Congress of America. Replaced now for front companies still using all western names such as 'AMERICAN HERITAGE' or 'ITALIAN STYLE PRODUCT' but most businesses being conducted by American traitors backed by Thai, Chinese, and Brazilian landlords who do not pay for labor, do not pay tax, offer 'cheapest product in America' or 'free shipping' to the innocent end buyer who are not aware of anything that's happening behind the scenes. Stay tuned!
In the particular case of the Looting that LEGroup has been suffering since 2018, the estimations of amounts embezzled and defrauded by the defendants are:
Rice Thailand: Valai Limphaisansakul: Contracts 2,265,120$ per year L907-19
Tuna Thailand: Yuchana Limnithithum: Contracts 6,156,000$ per year L906-19
Slate Brazil: Alexandre Almeida: Contracts 1,500,000$ per year L818-18
Cheese Wisconsin/Texas: Mike Burg / Jamey Williams: Contract L905-18 3,387,186$ per period.
Write us for further details at [email protected] such as copies of police reports, seven day demand letters, photographs, e-mails. The cases are all already fully reported and all we received was letters and calls of support from embassies, chambers of commerce, but at the time of putting reality in practice, we end up just collecting bills from attorneys and other hilarious results in what we call the death of our civilization and/or the golden age of the white collar crimes, where you just can't put in practice justice even if the make up world we live shows the entire opposite. The defendants above bill is only growing.
Si parla anche di consigli per vincere la malattia e di questioni socio-economiche in questo mondo pandemico e su questa età nera che abbitiamo da 130 anni. Sarà la pandemia solamente il mare calmo prima dal Tsunami?
-------------------------
Augustin and his global travels always in search for best products and best conditions talks again about his case. Now inspired by the recent article of the Huffpost called THE GOLDEN AGE OF WHITE COLLAR CRIME, where Michael Hobbs writes about how easy it is to commit white collar crimes nowadays and how it is hard to make justice as even the FBI or the CIA are lacking resources to operate.
Read the full article by Michael Hobbs here:
https://www.huffpost.com/highline/article/white-collar-crime/
Latest Augustin's interview:
https://medium.com/authority-magazine/augustin-t-obrien-caceres-of-le-group-industries-5-things-you-need-to-know-to-optimize-your-a82dcb2ac7d9
Bring Civilisation Back TRUST by LEGroup
LEGroup is established enterprise with three locations: Florida, United States, Ireland, European Union, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. In 12 years of history, the company has generated over 200 million dollars on businesses worldwide which all of them establish a relationship with the United States and other countries in the world, such as Libya, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Sint Marteen, Vietnam, Togo, Kenya, Italy, and several others.
All this global experience combined with additional 15 years of the companies’ owner and founder Mr. Augustin T. O’Brien Caceres, LEGroup has experienced and witnessed all the dramatic changes that happened on the western civilization during the last decade of the 1000′ millennium and these first two decades of the years 2000, living this time in history called by experts in human sciences as the death of the western civilization.
And why is he saying this? It is not because he is watching the news and reading books about it, it is because AUGUSTIN IS NEWS HIMSELF. He has lived in his own skin the dramas and problems of being a survivor of the past good times of civilization that have been abruptly damaged and turned into this globalized world we live that still has this make up face of old times that do not exist anymore but lots of people as himself still live as if the make up they see were real and this is what happened in his business trips and business developments in Thailand, Texas and Brazil in the year 2018.
The cases, fully reported to the FAKE WORLD: Polices, embassies, attorneys, everybody is aware and serviced with copies of all the reports and documents, and videos but that's the funny fact. The entire case stays in the COVER, in the MAKE UP. Based on the beautiful letters from embassies, police, and even attorneys, the case can be considered closed and dismissed but... what a minute: did the defendants pay? NO. They just don't pay. Stay tuned and follow up the next episodes.
There's also the documentary about the Golden Times of The Billiard Congress of America. Replaced now for front companies still using all western names such as 'AMERICAN HERITAGE' or 'ITALIAN STYLE PRODUCT' but most businesses being conducted by American traitors backed by Thai, Chinese, and Brazilian landlords who do not pay for labor, do not pay tax, offer 'cheapest product in America' or 'free shipping' to the innocent end buyer who are not aware of anything that's happening behind the scenes. Stay tuned!
In the particular case of the Looting that LEGroup has been suffering since 2018, the estimations of amounts embezzled and defrauded by the defendants are:
Rice Thailand: Valai Limphaisansakul: Contracts 2,265,120$ per year L907-19
Tuna Thailand: Yuchana Limnithithum: Contracts 6,156,000$ per year L906-19
Slate Brazil: Alexandre Almeida: Contracts 1,500,000$ per year L818-18
Cheese Wisconsin/Texas: Mike Burg / Jamey Williams: Contract L905-18 3,387,186$ per period.
Write us for further details at [email protected] such as copies of police reports, seven day demand letters, photographs, e-mails. The cases are all already fully reported and all we received was letters and calls of support from embassies, chambers of commerce, but at the time of putting reality in practice, we end up just collecting bills from attorneys and other hilarious results in what we call the death of our civilization and/or the golden age of the white collar crimes, where you just can't put in practice justice even if the make up world we live shows the entire opposite. The defendants above bill is only growing.
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