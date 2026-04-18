How to Need to Eat Up to 67% LESS Food (& Consume Less "Roundup"/Glyphosate)!

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Video going over my newly-launched e-Store, Primary Nutrition Stores (aka Light, Water, & Magnetism Store) or Primary Nutrition "Restaurants" when the brick-and-mortar version is launched, that's based on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" as taught by retired neurosurgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, so you can need to eat up to two-thirds LESS food for better personal health (& wealth), soil health, & planetary health!
View the "menu" at any of the below
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to get all of the things mentioned by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
You may also contact me if you'd LOVE to be a co-owner/business partner for the future brick-and-mortar concept, serve as a Board Member, to be listed here, to report any broken links, with questions, or to make a suggestion.
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