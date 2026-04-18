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How to Need to Eat Up to 67% LESS Food (& Consume Less "Roundup"/Glyphosate)!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Video going over my newly-launched e-Store, Primary Nutrition Stores (aka Light, Water, & Magnetism Store) or Primary Nutrition "Restaurants" when the brick-and-mortar version is launched, that's based on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" as taught by retired neurosurgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, so you can need to eat up to two-thirds LESS food for better personal health (& wealth), soil health, & planetary health!


View the "menu" at any of the below

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to get all of the things mentioned by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

You may also contact me if you'd LOVE to be a co-owner/business partner for the future brick-and-mortar concept, serve as a Board Member, to be listed here, to report any broken links, with questions, or to make a suggestion.

Keywords
groundinglightwaterearthingmagnetismcircadian rhythmdr jack krusecircadian biologyquantum biology
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy