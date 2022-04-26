If Putin Surrenders to the Western World, XI Might Just Choose to Completely Wipe Out Taiwan

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Europe told Putin that we will not compromise. You can release nuclear weapons. We still won’t compromise. Under such situation, Putin shown a good will to the Americans. Give up, and political compromises. Taiwan however is still up in the air. Xi may not attack Taiwan, he may just wipe out Taiwan.