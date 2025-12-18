🫡This song is a haunting, modern adaptation of a classic Russian "soldier’s ballad" that has evolved through decades of conflict—from Afghanistan to Chechnya, and now to the ruins of Bakhmut. It captures the heavy, silent burden of a soldier who chooses to carry his fear alone rather than pass it on to those he loves most.

A melody born in the dust of Afghanistan, whispered again in the cold of Bakhmut. This is the quiet courage of a man who stands between two worlds: the brutal reality of the front line and the peaceful lie he tells his mother to keep her heart from breaking. It is the ultimate sacrifice—not just of life, but of the truth—to protect the only peace he has left.

We wish every brave man who is fighting for the motherland good health and success in all endeavors. As Christmas approaches while our brothers are out in the cold, let's consider them in thoughts and prayers and support them in all possible ways.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 76,000 of the most trained Ukrainian military personnel and foreign mercenaries in the Kursk sector — Valeriy Gerasimov.