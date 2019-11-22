© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Artificial Sweeteners Increase Heart Attacks and Strokes
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1910 views • November 22, 2019
People who consume at least one diet soda a day are at a 43% increased risk of developing a heart attack, stroke, or serious vascular event according to an article in the January issue of the Journal of General Internal Medicine. A study of 2500 people over 10 years was completed. However, drinking less than 7 diet sodas a week or drinking regular sodas had no effect. The mechanisms for this are unknown.
A general review of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, Splenda, Neotame, Sunette, Saccharine, and Xylitol and their safety is discussed.For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
A general review of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, Splenda, Neotame, Sunette, Saccharine, and Xylitol and their safety is discussed.For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.