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Epstein With Feds On Pedo Island!
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130 views • September 09, 2019
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Strange things are happening on Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedo Island. Exclusive drone video has picked up footage which may show that Epstein is on the island helping the Feds collect evidence which will bring down high level individuals in the child trafficking cabal in the United States and around the world. Meanwhile, a mysterious John Doe is begging a federal judge not to release 10,000 pages of documents which will implicate him and many others in this cabal. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Strange things are happening on Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedo Island. Exclusive drone video has picked up footage which may show that Epstein is on the island helping the Feds collect evidence which will bring down high level individuals in the child trafficking cabal in the United States and around the world. Meanwhile, a mysterious John Doe is begging a federal judge not to release 10,000 pages of documents which will implicate him and many others in this cabal. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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