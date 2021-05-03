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Corstet: MMT 7 - FDRs Gold Confiscation 05-03-21
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60 views • May 03, 2021
In part seven of his exploration of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), Dr. Corsi details the events and impacts surrounding President Franklin Roosevelt's action to remove gold from the marketplace in the 1030's.
A lesson in short term goals version long term implications?
Are there often deeper implications below the surface of drastic action?
Go to corstet.com for more information.
A lesson in short term goals version long term implications?
Are there often deeper implications below the surface of drastic action?
Go to corstet.com for more information.
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