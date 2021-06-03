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Pandemic simulation games - preparation for a new era?
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245 views • June 03, 2021
In his lecture, journalist and author Paul Schreyer traces the development of terror from 1990 to 2020, explaining that the current Corona crisis is no coincidence, but was preceded by long planning. The starting signal for the worldwide spread of terror was 9/11, which was declared as the "war on terrorism" and consequently pushed forward until the current global Corona crisis. …
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