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Timcast, Tim Pool and Jason Miller discuss the banning of Nick Fuentes on Gettr
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40 views • January 21, 2022
Jason Miller is proclaiming that there will be no shadowbanning on Gettr but who decides what to moderate. Jason Miller says there is a AI component and a team that reviews content on a fulltime basis. Jason Miller is saying that his company has the most up to date technology that can go toe to toe with big tech and he says his platform is a lot better than what gab can provide. Early on, Jason Miller and his team decided that they would never allow videos that show the act of peopel getting killed, but that they would allow to show carnage after a violent event such as a mass bombing, etc. Jason Miller is talking about the justification for why Gettr has banned Nick Fuentes, but Jason Miller is not giving a straight answer. He keeps saying, “He’s trying to recruit white nationalists, and he’s a known groyper”. But what is a Groyper, what exactly did Nick Fuentes do that got him banned off of every single prominent platform to date. Tim Pool does a good job of asking tough questions, “Why are you singling out Nick Fuentes”, and it is very concerning why is Nick Fuentes banned everywhere and what exactly did he do or what terms of service did he violate. Jason Miller does not have a definitive answer, he says “he’s trying to recruit groypers”, but when pressed further it is evident that Jason Miller doesn’t know what a groyper is and is probably just cow towing to whoever is funding Gettr’s request to deplatform Nick Fuentes.
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