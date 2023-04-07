Jesus Offended Many

Many people found Jesus' views offensive, and so do we. Considering that, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise when people disagree with our principles and beliefs.
You know that the world hated me before it hated you; Christ Himself stated, "If the world hates you." "If you were a part of the world, it would adore its own."
The good news is that, even though the rest of the world may find your opinions offensive and take offense when you express them, it can't compare to what Christ thinks.
