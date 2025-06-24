Morning Manna - June 24, 2025 - Proverbs 4:20-27 - Ponder the Path of Your Feet

In this compelling conclusion to Proverbs Chapter 4, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the powerful call to ponder the path of your feet. This lesson challenges believers to take personal responsibility for their spiritual focus, choices, and speech. The discussion unpacks the importance of guarding the heart, fixing our eyes and ears on God’s Word, and avoiding distractions that lead to destruction. Rick and Doc emphasize that true wisdom demands daily discipline, intentional listening, and unwavering obedience — all in pursuit of a life marked by wholeness and divine direction.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/24/25





