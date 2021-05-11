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Made in Russia The Holocaust part2
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114 views • May 11, 2021
Jim Rizoli does a part 2 on Carlos Porters book
MADE IN RUSSIA: THE HOLOCAUST PDF, CARLOS WHITLOCK PORTER
https://www.historiography-project.com/books/20130000-made-in-russia/made-in-russia-the-holocaust.compressed.pdf
https://www.cwporter.com/partone.htm
https://archive.org/details/NotGuiltyAtNurembergByCarlosPorter_20171018
MADE IN RUSSIA: THE HOLOCAUST PDF, CARLOS WHITLOCK PORTER
https://www.historiography-project.com/books/20130000-made-in-russia/made-in-russia-the-holocaust.compressed.pdf
https://www.cwporter.com/partone.htm
https://archive.org/details/NotGuiltyAtNurembergByCarlosPorter_20171018
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