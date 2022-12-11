https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

Streamed live 12/10/2022

Dr.SHIVA: Elon Musk Using #FakeFreeSpeech to Dupe Conservatives - A Preview In this discussion, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, provides a preview of the details of how Elon Musk - The P.T. Barnum of the #FakeFreeSpeech Circus - is the ad man for Government and the Elites' goal to have every person carbon-taxed and have "rednecks" in Teslas. Dr. Shiva will also discuss his historic 2020 Federal lawsuit which can be found on WinBackFreedom.com Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com If you would like to connect with Dr.SHIVA directly, RSVP to attend one of his Open Houses which take place this Thursday at 11am or 8PM EST by registering at: https://VASHIVA.com/orientation Be the Light! Dr. SHIVA