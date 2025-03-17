Ex SWAT Cop Now Pastor Reveals How to Expose and Overcome Satan’s Strategies - Phil Hopper





If we want to defeat our enemy, we need to know our enemy’s moves, says Phil Hopper, a former SWAT cop now serving as the pastor of Abundant Life Church. Phil is also the author of Defeating the Enemy: Exposing and Overcoming the Strategies of Satan. With a background in law enforcement and street-smart survival tactics, Phil is well-equipped to take the spiritual battle against Satan head-on. He thrives on discussing the spiritual “bullets” Christians should be prepared to face in life. Why are so many believers living in mediocrity and depression? They are believing Satan’s lies. Why do they believe these lies? Chiefly because of biblical illiteracy, says Phil. Do not be ignorant of your adversary. Educate yourself by reading the Bible and understanding how the enemy works and learn how to protect yourself against the schemes of the Devil.









TAKEAWAYS





Humans are the only creatures created by God in His image and likeness





Satan was not created in the image of God, nor is he Jesus’s “spirit brother,” as the Mormons teach





Satan understood that to seal man’s spiritual fate, he needed to get them to sin





Jesus’s sacrifice on the cross redeems man from sin and brings him back into a relationship with God, thwarting Satan’s plans









