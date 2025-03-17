Ex SWAT Cop Now Pastor Reveals How to Expose and Overcome Satan’s Strategies - Phil Hopper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If we want to defeat our enemy, we need to know our enemy’s moves, says Phil Hopper, a former SWAT cop now serving as the pastor of Abundant Life Church. Phil is also the author of Defeating the Enemy: Exposing and Overcoming the Strategies of Satan. With a background in law enforcement and street-smart survival tactics, Phil is well-equipped to take the spiritual battle against Satan head-on. He thrives on discussing the spiritual “bullets” Christians should be prepared to face in life. Why are so many believers living in mediocrity and depression? They are believing Satan’s lies. Why do they believe these lies? Chiefly because of biblical illiteracy, says Phil. Do not be ignorant of your adversary. Educate yourself by reading the Bible and understanding how the enemy works and learn how to protect yourself against the schemes of the Devil.
TAKEAWAYS
Humans are the only creatures created by God in His image and likeness
Satan was not created in the image of God, nor is he Jesus’s “spirit brother,” as the Mormons teach
Satan understood that to seal man’s spiritual fate, he needed to get them to sin
Jesus’s sacrifice on the cross redeems man from sin and brings him back into a relationship with God, thwarting Satan’s plans
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Defeating the Enemy book: https://amzn.to/4kA1Gh6
Defeating the Enemy video: https://bit.ly/3DrVgQy
Defeating the Enemy series: https://bit.ly/43tam2I
Living Your Love Story book: https://amzn.to/3XzRZVY
🔗 CONNECT WITH LIVING PROOF
Website: https://livingproof.co/
Podcast: https://livingproof.co/resources/podcast/
🔗 CONNECT WITH PHIL HOPPER
Website: https://philhopper.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhilHopperKC
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philhopper_kc/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AbundantLifeLS
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Master Peace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):
https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/