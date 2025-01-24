Psychological Warfare, Modern Weapons of War, Panama Canal, Special Ops & more w/ Michael Yon





Investigative journalist and war correspondent, Michael Yon, joins the program to share his vast insight traveling the world reporting from war zones and places of political significance. His time as a Green Beret and in special operations gives him a unique perspective not found in journalism. You can donate to his cause and learn more about his work at https://michaelyon.com/#donate

