Mold Toxins and Spores | A discussion with Dr Judy Mikovits

https://drchrisshade.com/immune-defense-a-discussion-between-dr-judy-mikovits-and-dr-christopher-shade/

Chris Shade, PhD: One of the things I've been doing recently with a friend of mine who looks at molds, and we've been always after these mold toxins on the spores, but finding the trigeminal nerve starts getting hyperactive to the molecular signals that are coming in from the smell. So if it's behind all your insulation, you won't get any spores out. You'll be like, "Oh, I don't have any mycotoxins in here, but I'm super reactive to it. And those are molecular fragrance, you know, odor molecules going in and triggering through here. So it seems like in all these, like in the gut, especially there's a natural triggering, and you should respond to it. But then we get into this unnatural hyper triggering, always going off after everything,







Judy Mikovits, PhD: because everything's synthetic.





Chris Shade, PhD: That causing more of our pathologies than the original thing that we thought. Like, oh, there's infection, and you can't find the infection, but you're having infections. So that's hyperreactivity.





Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yeah, I love that word, hyperreactivity.





Chris Shade, PhD: Yeah, yeah, and that's what we're starting to use now in the mold world, is hyperreactivities through the nerves that has both a neuroactivation and an immunoactivation. I remember when I got into autism, you talk about how reactive they were. I'm like, well, is that the brain or is that the immune system? And you give them GABA and CBD, and they calm down. So you think it's brain, and then you see that the macrophages of mast cells, mast cells have GABA receptors and cannabinoid receptors. Hence, why the cannabinoids are so good for calming down the hyper response and just to tag in the restless leg. I get that, and cannabinoids work great.

07/06/2026 - Immune Defense | A discussion between Dr Judy Mikovits and Dr Christopher Shade: https://youtu.be/Z6r684iLFX0