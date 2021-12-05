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Prophecy of Evil --Aleister Crowley, 9-11, and the NWO
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115 views • December 05, 2021
Aleister Crowley was known as the most evil man alive around the year 1920. A British aristocrat, he preached "The slaves will serve" and "Do what thou wilt" is the whole of the law. He communicated with demons (Lam alien) and was given/shown future technology. What does that have to do with disintegrating Buildings on 9-11 ? Wolf Clan media shows you some hints in this video.
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