EP 2746-8AM Kyle Rittenhouse Is A Certifiable Rockstar And The Left Is Pissed  

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A leftist Twitter account called “AZ Right Wing Watch” posted footage of the event, complaining that “thousands of cheering fans” were chanting Kyle’s name.
“He even gets his own Kyle Rittenhouse-themed song to come out to,” the account wrote.
According to the liberal reporter embedded in the crowd, “The crowd for Rittenhouse was surreal. People near me came to AmFest just to see him, a teen by me couldn’t stop saying ‘based’ once he was on stage. They asked if any of the women in the crowd wanted to go on a date with him & there were loud cheers. Someone had a ‘kiss me’ sign.“
During his interview, Rittenhouse hinted at suing media companies that may have slandered his name during the trial. Kyle said he talked with Nicholas Sandmann, who has successfully sued CNN and NBC for millions of dollars, about pursuing legal action
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