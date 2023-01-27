Why is the Media IGNORING the JUICY Pfizer Covid Virus Mutation Story? SHOW ME THE MONEY!!

The main stream media is completely ignoring the project veritas expose of Pfizer and their desire to mutate the COVID-19 virus, with the exception of Tucker Carlson and Fox News, why do you think this is? The truth is, Pfizer is the biggest ad revenue generator and they don't want to offend their paymaster. Show me the money.#pfizer #mediacriticism #medialies #projectveritas





