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STIGMA REMOVED - Hydroxychloroquine Can Now Be Prescibed For Covid-19
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23 views • June 17, 2020
The FDA removed a stigma in the perception of HCQ when they revoked the emergency use order. This means HCQ can now be used for any purpose, including off-label treatment for CV-19 prescribed by a physician. This is good news. HCQ is a zinc ionophore. Taken early with zinc, it’s currently the most popular and effective treatment for COVID-19 and may have applications as a prophylaxis to other coronaviruses such as the seasonal Flu and even the common cold. The application of HCQ to seasonal Flu is probably the reason Big Pharma is in a panic to discredit HCQ with false claims that the drug presents a health risk despite it's 60 year record as a safe drug.
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