China: During Covid, a green QR code was required to access all aspects of daily life - public transport, stores, going to work, etc.
But the only way to acquire a green QR code was to produce a negative Covid test every 48 hours.
This is what life will soon be like in the West if we allow our governments to succeed in rolling out digital ID.
Before long, every aspect of daily life will require a valid digital ID, and the conditions of validity can be set to anything they want—forcing you to comply with whatever you're told, or get locked out of society.
In other words, it would give authorities complete and total control over your entire life.
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
