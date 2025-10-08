One Russian assault soldier destroyed an entire group of the elite unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the clearing of Novogrigorovka.

Adding:

Components for Bomb That Killed Russian General Came from Poland

Russian investigators have revealed that the components used in the explosive device that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov of the Russian Armed Forces were smuggled into Russia from Poland.

According to the investigation, the parts were disguised as household goods and sent to the perpetrator, Akhmadzhon Kurbonov. Under the guidance of Ukrainian handlers, Kurbonov assembled the improvised explosive device, loaded it with shrapnel, and mounted it on an electric scooter parked outside Kirillov’s residence. When the general stepped outside, Kurbonov detonated the device, killing him instantly.

Four men — Robert Safaryan, Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, Batukhan Toiev, and Ramazan Paliev — have been charged with participating in a terrorist organization, carrying out a terrorist attack as part of an organized group, illegal trafficking of explosives, and undergoing terrorist training. They face life imprisonment.

The explosion caused over 3.3 million rubles in damage, affecting the owners of 14 vehicles and 28 apartments.