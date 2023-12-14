Create New Account
‘Twas a Bad Day for the Bidens
The New American
Published 17 hours ago

It’s official: The U.S. House of Representatives is opening an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, who is suspected of being utterly corrupt. He’s suspected of indirectly selling political influence to foreign nationals of enemy nations, allegations he has denied. Could this be the beginning of the end for Joe Biden? 

