Exposing the FBI?! | The Prather Brief

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What are they hiding from us? What will they do?
In this episode of The Prather Brief, Maj. Jeffrey Prather shares his experience with whistleblowing to expose a deal with the cartel as well as becoming a target.
See this full episode of The Prather Brief and more at: https://bit.ly/3TdsHIR
Visit www.AMPNews.us to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!