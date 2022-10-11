Exposing the FBI?! | The Prather Brief

What are they hiding from us? What will they do?





In this episode of The Prather Brief, Maj. Jeffrey Prather shares his experience with whistleblowing to expose a deal with the cartel as well as becoming a target.





See this full episode of The Prather Brief and more at: https://bit.ly/3TdsHIR





Visit www.AMPNews.us to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!