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The Last Days
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34 views • July 21, 2020
Elsewhere on this channel is a video that explains the 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel. (https://youtu.be/PqkldlRSbK4), Truth is, that video only covers 69 of those 70 “weeks” (a week being 7 years in Hebrew). This one looks at the 70th or “last week” of Daniel 9. It discusses the Antichrist and Bible prophecy, what happens during the tribulation, the period of false peace, the final temple in Jerusalem, and who "Daniel's people" are.
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